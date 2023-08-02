Proposed NLC strike: Police draw ears against violence as Nigerian workers begin nationwide protest today

37 minutes wey don pass

Nationwide protest wey di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) plan go begin on Wednesday 2 August, 2023 afta di seven-day ultimatum wey dem give federal goment don end.

Di labour unions on Tuesday bin insist say dem no go suspend di planned action despite President Bola Tinubu speech on Monday wia e reel out plans to make things better for di pipo.

Di unions say Tinubu speech no be di ''silver bullet'' wey Nigerians dey expect.

NLC bin meet on Tuesday, 25, July and inside one communique wey dem release, dem threaten to embark on di nationwide protest from 2 August if di federal goment no do wetin dem dey ask for.

Di labour union tok say Nigerians no get peace of mind since President Bola Tinubu speech on fuel subsidy, where im first announce say subsidy don go forever.

Wetin NLC dey demand for?

NLC say dem want goment to implement di resolutions wit congress jointly signed wit dem and Trade Union Congress.

Dem want immediate reversal of all "anti-pipo policies of goment" including di recent hike in petrol price, school fees and VAT.

NLC want goment to fix local refineries for Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

Dem want goment to release eight months withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers.

Dem also want appropriate recognition and support to di Presidential Steering Committee and di work of dia sub committees.

NLC say dem want "goment to end dia inhuman actions and policies".

Since NLC don decide to go on wit di strike despite calls from different quarters to cancel am, di Nigeria Police Force (NPF) don promise to ensure say room no go dey for any violent protest as dem promise to provide security.

Di tok-tok pesin for di police Muyiwa Adejobi say di police dey committed to ensure di safety and of all citizens during di period of di protest.

"Di IGP urge all parties wey dey involve to ensure say dem conduct di planned demonstration in a peaceful manner so jaguda pipo no go hijack am," Adejobi tok.

Adejobi add say di police go meet any attempt by jaguda pipo to exploit di situation for violence wit firm professional and lawful approach.