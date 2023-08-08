Niger military coup: Junta don appoint Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine new prime minister, make oda appointments

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Niger junta leader Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani don name one former finance minister as di kontri new prime minister afta di 26 July coup.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine dey replace Mahamadou Ouhoumoudou, wey dey Europe during di coup.

Oga Zeine, wey dey reported to be in his 50s, bin serve as cabinet director and finance minister from 2001 until di army overthrow di late former President Mamadou Tandja for 2010.

One junta tok-tok pesin announce im appointment for one statement e read on di state-owned television channel Télé Sahel on Monday night.

Oga Zeine bin work for di African Development Bank for Chad, Ivory Coast and Gabon in recent years, according to di privately-owned ActuNiger news website.

Di junta on Monday also appoint Brig Gen Amadou Didilli as head of di kontri High Authority for Peace Consolidation (HACP) and Brig Gen Abou Tague Mahamadou as di inspector general of di army and di national gendarmerie.

Dem name Col Ibro Amadou Bachirou, di private chief of staff of di junta leader and Lt Col Habibou Assoumane as di commander of di presidential guard.

Meanwhile, regional bloc Ecowas go meet on Thursday, 10 August to discuss di next move on Niger as di military junta ignore di August 6 deadline di bloc give dem to restore di ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, wey still dey for dia captivity.

Di US bin send di second command for di State Department go Niger for di middle of di uncertain security situation to meet and discuss wit di military junta.

Victoria Nuland, di acting deputy secretary of state tok say di discussion bin dey 'difficult and frank' and di army don refuse to reinstate di democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

She say di sojas tok say dem no go give up power.

Di US insist say diplomacy na di best way to settle di crisis for Niger.

Meanwhile, delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso military goments don assure Niger military coup leaders of dia full support for one solidarity visit on Monday, to General Abdourahamane Tchiani for Niamey, Nigerien capital.