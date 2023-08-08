Women’s World Cup: Kontris wey still dey & di ones wey don comot

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, France players celebrate afta dem score dia first goal against Morocco

All di African teams don comot for di women's world cup for Australia and New Zealand.

On Tuesday France flog Morocco 4-0 for dia round of 16 match and end dia dream to become di first African side to win match for di knock stage for di tournament.

Di result dey come afta Nigeria lose 2-4 to England on penalties while Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0.

So which kontri still remain for di competition and which one don waka?

We go torchlight dem inside dis tori.

Which kontri still remain for di Women's World Cup?

Na eight kontris out of di 32 wey start di competition still remain for di tournament.

Di kontris wey remain na Spain, Netherland, Japan, Sweden, Australia, France, England and Colombia.

Na August 11-12 dem go play di quarterfinal matches.

Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 while Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 for di Round of 16.

Australia flog Denmark 2-0 while France knack Morocco 4-0 to reach di quarterfinal stage.

England win Nigeria 4-2 for penalty shootout afta dem bin play 0-0 draw, while Colombia win Jamaica 1-0 to reach di final eight for di first time for dia history.

Check out di full quarter final fixtures hia:

August 11

Spain vs Netherlands, 1pm (01:00 GMT) - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

Japan vs Sweden, 7:30pm (7:30 GMT) - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Kontris wey don comot for di Women's World Cup?

Di Women's World Cup for Australia and New Zealand produce some shocking results.

Some of di big kontris for women football fail to qualify for di group stage.

Kontris like Germany and Brazil no pass di group stage, dia performance for di tournament surprise many pipo.

Germany bin enta di competition as one of di favourites based on say dem bin reach di final of Euro 2022 last year.

Die Nationalelf manage to finish third for Group H, dem bin win Morocco 6-0 for dia opening game followed by 2-1 defeat to Colombia and den for dia final group game dem play 1-1 draw wit South Korea.

While Brazil 4-0 victory against Panama na di only match dem win for Group F, dem lose 2-1 to France and play goalless draw wit Jamaica to finish third.

Meanwhile three out of the four African teams wey qualify for di competition reach di round of 16.

Nigeria, South Africa an Morocco but all of dem don crash out.

Kontris wey comot for di Round of 16 for Women's world cup

Switzerland

Norway

South Africa

USA

Nigeria

Denmark

Jamaica

Kontris wey comot for Group stage for di women's world cup

New Zealand

Philippines

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Zambia

Costa Rica

China

Haiti

Portugal

Vietnam

Brazil

Panama

Italy

Argentina

Germany

South Korea