Niger coup update: Wetin be di Standby Force wey Ecowas dey send go Niger?

11 August 2023, 12:18 WAT New Informate 8 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No be tori again say di Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) don agree to organise a "standby military force" on top di coup mata for Niger.

Dis na as West African leaders bin approve di use of armed intervention for Niger "as soon as possible" afta meeting tok tok about di coup.

As at now too much information neva dey on top wetin dis standby force go be and who go dey inside.

France and di US don reveal say dem support di Ecowas resolution on top dis Niger coup mata.

While some kontris don begin prepare to deploy dia troops for di operation, oda member-kontris still dey get objection on di mata.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara reveal say im kontri dey ready to deploy around 850 and 1,100 troops go Niger as part of di regional intervention.

Meanwhile di Nigerian Senate bin don advice president Bola Tinubu wey chairman of Ecowas to use diplomacy resolve di crisis.

President of di Senate Godswill Akpabio afta plenary wit senators say dia agreement na to advise president Tinubu to use tok-tok address di incident.

"Di Senate commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and oda Heads of States and Ecowas for dia prompt response and di position dem take on di unfortunate development for Niger Republic," oga Akpabio tok.

Di lawmakers agree say make dia leaders meet wit di president as chairman of Ecowas to further "encourage oda leaders of Ecowas to strengthen di political and diplomatic options" and make dem find oda means to resolve di political wahala for Niger Republic.

Opposition warn president Akufo-Addo against Ecowas standby force

Di opposition national democratic congress (NDC) warn di goment of Ghana say make dem no send soldiers for di Ecowas standby force for di impending military action for Niger.

Di opposition NDC say "Ecowas military action without exhausting di diplomatic options go make di crisis worse den lead to bloodbath".

"NDC never support say make goment take gallant Ghana soldiers take do any ill-considered adventure," di party general secretary Fiifi Kwetey tok.

Im also tok say di military leaders for Niger for "embrace negotiation den diplomatic tok tok".

Oga Kwetey add say di party disappoint say "president Akufo-Addo no take di Niger mata go parliament make di representatives debate den make decision wey be in di interest of Ghana".

Wetin be Ecowas Standby Force (ESF)?

Di ESF na multidisciplinary force, dis mean say e dey come from different parts of di armed forces. Na multidisciplinary force wey dey made of di military, police and civilian staff from Ecowas Member kontris dem.

Dia work na to provide pipo wey go participate for regional and continental peace support operations as well as intervention missions.

Dis dey come as Burkina Faso and Mali, both wey currently dey under miltary rule don hala say dem go take any military intervention as sign of war.

Di ESF na part of di Ecowas Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) of di regional bloc.

Im objective according to dis framework na to guarantee peace and security for mata of kasala and disaster wit di use of effective observation and monitoring, preventive deployment and humanitarian intervention.

Dia charter also include to train and equip multi-purpose complex units wey go get military and civilian parts from Member States and di way dem go run am na according to di arrangement of di African Standby Force.