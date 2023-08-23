Zimbabwe elections 2023: Voters dey elect president with inflation on dia minds - wen dem go announce results?

Shingai Nyoka

BBC News, Harare

41 minutes wey don pass

Polls opened at 07:00 and will close at 19:00 local time and 6.62 million people are registered to vote

Zimbabweans don begin vote as di kontri dey face of one of di world highest rates of inflation and accuse of opposition oppression.

Tori be say na for 2017 dem bin overthrow dia long-time president Robert Mugabe but many pipo say tins neva change.

During di campaign ahead of voting, di major koko na about how free and fair di ballot go be for di Kontri wey dey try to rebuild im image.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa dey face 10 challengers, wey include Nelson Chamisa of di main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

One presidential candidate need more dan 50% of di vote to win. If no outright victor dey, dem go do presidential run-off in six weeks on 2 October.

Na di first election since di death of Robert Mugabe, di man wey dominate Zimbabwean politics and di ruling Zanu-PF party for decades.

E die in 2019 nearly two years after military takeover, comot and replace am wit im deputy, Mr Mnangagwa.

Polling stations don open at 07:00 local time (05:00 GMT) and voters dey also choose local councillors.

Who dey run for president?

Di Zimbabwe Electoral Commission approve 11 candidates for dis election.

Dis na sharp drop for di 23 pipo wey bin contest for di last election for 2018, no doubt di drop na sake of say each candidate now gatz pay $20,000 (£16,000), up from $1,000 (£800).

But di contest dey likely to be between two men:

Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa , from di governing Zanu-PF party

, from di governing Zanu-PF party Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from di Citizen's Coalition for Change (CCC)

Oga Mnangagwa, 80, don dey lead Zimbabwe since di military bin force Robert Mugabe to resign for 2017, and den win a disputed election a year later. Im be long time paddy of Mugabe before di two of dem fall out.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Zanu-PF, di ruling party, get a lot of support for di rural parts of di kontri

Oga Chamisa, 45, bin come second for 2018, e win 44% of di vote. For 2020, court ruling remove am as di leader of di main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) sake of dat ruling im lose access to party assets and state funding.

For 2022 im form di CCC, now CCC dey very popular for di city areas and na di main face of di opposition.

Oda contenders include Elisabeth Valerio, di only female candidate. She bin chop disqualification but successfully challenge di decision by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to reject her nomination papers.

Douglas Mwonzora, di MDC new leader, dey presidential ballot too, although im bin ask Zec to remove im name, e say di election na"sham".

Di oda candidates na:

Joseph Makamba Busha: FREEZIM Congress

Trust Tapiwa Chikohora: ZCPD

Blessing Kasiyamhuru: ZIPP

Lovemore Madhuku: NCA

Wilbert Archbald Mubaiwa: NPC

Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa: The UANC

Harry Peter Wilson: DOP

Who go win?

Zanu-PF get advantage of incumbency, state power and access to state resources. Di party, wey don power since independence for 1980, also retain dia strong support for rural areas.

But wit das di economy don dabaru, many pipo, especially those for di city areas and di youth, feel say now na di time for change.

Normally rural voters aka pipo wey stay for village dey come out well-well, unlike urban and youth voters, dis fit work against di opposition. Di goment also no gree allow Zimbabweans wey dey live abroad to vote - dis also fit work against Oga Chamisa.