Bola Tinubu's cabinet: Who dey di president top team?

Nigeria cabinet

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu swear in ministers to im cabinet on Monday, nearly three months after im inauguration.

Di 45-member cabinet dey dominated by former govnors and ex-lawmakers. About a half of di ministers na former govnors and ex-lawmakers. Di cabinet also get several professionals from di fields of law, medicine and information technology. Di president bin keep two ministers from im predecessor's cabinet - Heineken Lokpobiri and Festus Keyamo.

Only few women dey for Tinubu cabinet. Like all past cabinets, except for Goodluck Jonathan women constitute less than 20 percent of the ministers.

Di proportion of women for di cabinet dey marginally better dan dat of Muhammadu Buhari first and second cabinet.

Dis na our guide to di new faces and role changes for Oga Tinubu top team.

Skip Recommended articles and continue reading
Recommended articles

End of Recommended articles

Bola Tinubu cabinet

  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu

    president @officialABAT

    Dem swear Bola Ahmed Tinubu in as di 16th President of Nigeria on May29.

    E be govnor of Lagos State from 1999-2007.

    E also serve as senator from Lagos and e be trained acccountant

  • Kashim Shettima

    Vice President @KashimSM

    Kashim Shettima na di current Vice President of Nigeria.

    E be former govnor of Borno state and former Senator.

    E bin get one long career for di banking sector.

  • Mohammed Badaru

    Minister of Defence @Badaru_Abubakar

    Mohammed Badaru don dey appointed as minister of Defence.

    E bin serve as Jigawa State govnor from 2015 to 2023.

    E be di owner of Talamiz Group of Industries, one conglomerate wt different interests for automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture and animal husbandry.

    Oga Abubakar bin graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, wit Bachelorof science for Accounting degree.

  • Dr Bello Matawalle

    Minister of state, Defence @Belomatawalle1

    Bello Matawalle don dey appointed Minister of state, Defence.

    E be one term govnor for Zamfara State.

    E be trained teacher, e bin also serve as member of di house of Representatives.

  • Olawale Edun

    Minister of Finance and Cordinating Minister of di Economy

    Olawale Edun don dey appointed di Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of di Economy.

    E be special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Monetary Policies

    E be former Commissioner for Finance for Lagos State.

    E bin work for di World Bank on economic and financial plns for nations for di Caribbean and Latin America.

    E be di co-founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

  • Atiku Bagudu

    Minister of Budget and Economic planning @AABagudu

    Atiku Bagudu don dey apointed Minister of Budget and Economic planning.

    E bin serve for two terms as govnor of Kebbi State from 2015 to 2023 and s senator.

    One close friend of di late Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha, e bin chop arrest for moni laundering for di US, one case wey e settle wit exchange for deportation to Nigeria.

  • Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

    Minister of Interior @BTOofficial

    Olubunmi Tunji Ojo collect appointment as Minister of Interior

    Im be member of di House of Representatives

    Im hold master's degree for Digital Communication and Networking from London Metropolitan University.

  • Tahir Mamman

    Minister of Education @prof_oon

    Tahir Mamman don dey appointed Minister of Education.

    E be di vicer-chancellor of Baze University, Abuja.

    E also be a professor of law and senior advocate.

    E bin serve as di director-general of di Nigerian Law School from 2005 to 2013.

  • Tanko Sununu

    Minister of State, Education @sununu4u

    Tanko Sununu don collect appointment as Minister for State, for Education

    Oga Sununu na member of di House of Reresentatives from Kebbi

    Im be obstetrician and gynaecologist for di Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, wia im don serve since 2012

  • Ali Pate

    Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare @muhammadpate

    Ali Pate don collect appointment as Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

    Im be physician and professor of Public Health for Harvard University

    Im bin serve as di Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of di Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents forWorld Bank Group.

  • Tunji Alausa

    Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare

    Tunji Alausa don collect appointment for Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare

    Na him be di founder and executive chairman of di Kidney Care Center and Dialysis Care Center, for Illinois, US.

    Di nephrologist get ova 30 years of experience in private and public health sectors

  • Ibrahi Geidam

    Minister of Police Affairs

    Ibrahim Geidam don collect appointment as Minister of Police Affairs.

    Im be two-term govnor of Yobe State and e dey serve im second term as a senator from di state

    E get a bachelor degree in Accountancy and e be member of di Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria

  • Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim

    Minister of State, Police Affairs @ImmaculateIman

    Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim collect appointment as di Minister of State, Police Affairs.

    She bin serve as di Director General of National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons before dem redeploy her to become Federal Commissioner of di National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons

  • David Umahi

    Minister of Works @realdaveumahi

    David Umahi collect appointment as Minister of Works.

    Na senator from Ebonyi State wia im serve as govnor from 2015 to 2023.

  • Ahmed Dangiwa

    Miniter of Housing and Urban Development @Arch_Dangiwa

    Ahmed Dangiwa collect appointment as Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

    Im be former Managing Director of di Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. Na architect im be.

  • Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo

    Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

    Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo collect appointment as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development.

    Im be former Deputy Governor of Kano State from 2007-2011.

    Tijani na also currently an associate researcher for Wits School of Governance for South Africa.

    Im get a Bachelor of Science (Tech) degree.

  • Alkali Ahmed

    Minister of Transportation

    Alkali Ahmed collect appointment as Minister of Transportation

    Im serve as senator from Gombe State between 2010 and 2023.

    Im get Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.

  • Dr Betta Edu

    Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation @edu_betta

    Dr Betta Edu collect appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

    She be National Women Leader of APC and a doctor.

    She get Master for Science Public Health in Developing Kontris from London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and get Doctor of Public Health from Texila American University.

  • Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

    Minister of Power @BayoAdelabu

    Waheed Adebayo Adelabu collect appointment as Minister of Power.

    Im be former Deputy Governor, Operations, for Central Bank of Nigeria.

    Im unsuccessfully run for govnor in Oyo State for 2019. Di accountant bin start im career wit PricewaterhouseCoopers.

  • Abubakar Kyari

    Minister of Agriculture and Food Security @SenAbuKyari

    Abubakar Kyari collect appointment as di Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

    Im serve as a senator for Borno State from 2015 - 2022.

    E get Masters in Business Administration from Webster University, St Louis Missouri, USA.

  • Aliy Sabi

    Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security

    Aliyu Sabi collect appointment as Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security.

    Im serve two terms as Niger State senator from 2015 and 2023.

  • Joseph Ustev

    Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

    Joseph Ustev collect appointment as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

    Im hold a PhD Degree for Water Resources and Environmental Engineering

    Im serve as di Director for di Centre for Entrepreneurship Development for Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi from 2013 to 2017.

    Im also hold di position of Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, Benue State.

  • Bello Muhammad Goronyo

    Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation @Barrbmgoronyo

    Bello Muhammad Goronyo collect appointment as Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation.

    Na former Commissioner for Information for Sokoto State.

  • Abubakar Momoh

    Minister of Niger Delta Development @MomohHon

    Abubakar Momoh collect appointment of Niger Delta Development.

    Im be civil engineer and a two-time member of di House of Representatives.

  • John Eno

    Minister of Sports Development @owan_enoh

    John Eno collect appointment as Minister of Sports Development.

    Im bin serve as senator from Cross River State between 2015 and 2019.

    Im na also former member of di House of Representative and House of Assembly.

  • Adegboyega Oyetola

    Minister of Marine and Blue Economy @GboyegaOyetola

    Adegboyega Oyetola collect appointtment as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy

    Im bin serve as Osun State Governor from 2018-2022

    Im bin start im career wit di insurance industry afta im graduate from University of Lagos wit a Bachelor of Science degree for Insurance for 1978.

  • Bosun Tijani

    Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy @bosuntijani

    Bosun Tijani been collect appointed as Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

    Im be di CEO and co-founder of CcHub.

    Im get PhD in Innovation and Economic Development from di University of Leicester.

  • Yusuf Miatama Tuggar

    Minister of Foreign Affairs @YusufTuggar

    Yusuf MiatamaTuggar collect appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

    Na former member of di House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

    Na former Nigeria Ambassador to Germany since 2017.

  • Festus Keyamo

    Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

    Festus Keyamo collect appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

    E serve as Minister of State for Niger Delta and Minister of State for Labour and Employment for Buhari administration.

    Im be lawyer and human rights activist.

  • Ishak Salako Salako

    Minister of State, Environment

    Ishak Salako collect appointment as Minister of State, Environment.

    Im be medical practitioner and former Commissioner for Health for Ogun State.

    Im bin serve as Co-ordinator of Ogun West Stakeholders Forum.

  • Uche Nnaji

    Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology @Nwakaibie4Gov

    Uche Nnaji collect appointment as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

    Im be businessman.

  • Muhammad Idris

    Minister of Information and National Orientation

    Muhammad Idris collect appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation.

    Im be di publisher of Blueprint newspaper and CEO of Blueprint TV.

    Im get Masters Degree in English.

  • Dr Doris Nkiruk Uzoka-Anite

    Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment @DrDorisAnite

    Dr Dorris Aniche Uzoka collect appointment as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

    She be medical doctor wey turn banker, she be former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State.

  • Shuaibu Abubakar

    Minister of Steel Development

    Shuaibu Abubakar collect appointment as Minister of Steel Development.

    Im be Executive Director for Stanbic IBTC Bank and get experience for Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management

    Im get MBA from University of Oxford for UK and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Leicester University, UK.

  • Dele Alake

    Ministry of Solid Minerals Development @AlakeDele

    Dele Alake collect appointment as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

    Im be Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.

    Im bin serve as Commissioner for Information and Strategy for Lagos State.

    Na tori pesin im be

  • Uba Maigari

    State, Steel Development

    Uba Maigari collect appointment as Minister of State, Steel Development.

    Na former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and chop impeachment under controversial circumstances shortly afta di 2003 elections.

    Im be lawyer.

  • Heineken Lokpobiri

    Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources @DrLokpobiri

    Heineken Lokpobiri collect appointment as Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.

    Im bin serve two terms for Senate before im collect appointment as MInister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development for 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Im be lawyer.

  • Ekperipe Ekpo

    Minister of State, (Gas) Petroleum Resources

    Ekperipe Ekpo collect appointment as Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

    Im be member of di House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

  • Simon Bako Lalong

    Minister of Labour and Employment @LalongBako

    Simon Bako Lalong na Minister of Labour and Employment.

    Im be two-term Governor of Plateau State.

    Dem elect am to Plateau State House of Assembly for 1998 and become Speaker of di Assembly in 2000.

    Na Lalong bin di director-general of Tinubu presidential campaign council.

  • Lola Ade-John

    Minister of Toursim

    Lola Ade-John is the Minister of Toursim.

    She be Information and Technology expert wey work wit Access Bank, United Bank of Africa, Ecobank and Novateur Business Technology.

    She study Computer Science for University of Ibadan.

  • Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

    State, Labour and Employment @nkeiruka_reps

    Nkeiruka Onyejeocha collect appointment as Minister of State, Labour and Employment.

    She be member of di House of Representatives from Abia State.

    She be former Executive Transition Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

  • Lateef Fagbemi

    Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation

    Lateef Fagbemi collect appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of di Federation.

    Im be Senior Advocate wey dem call to bar for1984.

  • Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

    Women Affairs @UjuKOhanenye

    Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye collect appointment as Minister of Women Affairs.

    She be businesswoman wiey get stakes for real estate and education.

  • Nyesom Wike

    Federal Capital Territory @GovWike

    Nyesom Wike collect appointment as Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

    Im be di former Govnor of Rivers State from 2015-2023 and na lawyer.

  • Mariga Mahmud

    Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory

    Mariga Mahmud collect appointment as Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory.

    She bin serve as a commissioner for Higher Education for Kano State.

    She also be member of di National Postgraduate Medical College and di West African College of Physicians.

  • Hannatu Musawa

    Minister of Art, Culture and di Creative Economy @hanneymusawa

    Hannatu Musawa collect appointment as Minister for Art, Culture and di Creative Economy.

    She be di current Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment to President Bola Tinubu.

    She also be lawyer and doctoral student

  • Zephaniah Jisalo

    Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs

    Zephaniah Jisalo collect appointment as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

    Dem elect am twice to di House of Representatives and also twice as chairman of di Abuja Municipal Area Council.

    Im get Advanced Diploma for Applied Psychology, a Diploma in Criminal Justice and Administration from University of Jos, Plateau State, and a Diploma in Public Relations from di Institute of Mass Communication and Technology.

  • Kaduna

    Minister of Environment

  • Minister of Youth

Credits:

Designer: Olaniyi Adebimpe; Research: Damilola Ojetunde and David Ayoola; Developer: Boaz Ochieng and; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.