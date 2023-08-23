Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Dem swear Bola Ahmed Tinubu in as di 16th President of Nigeria on May29.
E be govnor of Lagos State from 1999-2007.
E also serve as senator from Lagos and e be trained acccountant
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu swear in ministers to im cabinet on Monday, nearly three months after im inauguration.
Di 45-member cabinet dey dominated by former govnors and ex-lawmakers. About a half of di ministers na former govnors and ex-lawmakers. Di cabinet also get several professionals from di fields of law, medicine and information technology. Di president bin keep two ministers from im predecessor's cabinet - Heineken Lokpobiri and Festus Keyamo.
Only few women dey for Tinubu cabinet. Like all past cabinets, except for Goodluck Jonathan women constitute less than 20 percent of the ministers.
Di proportion of women for di cabinet dey marginally better dan dat of Muhammadu Buhari first and second cabinet.
Dis na our guide to di new faces and role changes for Oga Tinubu top team.
Kashim Shettima na di current Vice President of Nigeria.
E be former govnor of Borno state and former Senator.
E bin get one long career for di banking sector.
Mohammed Badaru don dey appointed as minister of Defence.
E bin serve as Jigawa State govnor from 2015 to 2023.
E be di owner of Talamiz Group of Industries, one conglomerate wt different interests for automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture and animal husbandry.
Oga Abubakar bin graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, wit Bachelorof science for Accounting degree.
Bello Matawalle don dey appointed Minister of state, Defence.
E be one term govnor for Zamfara State.
E be trained teacher, e bin also serve as member of di house of Representatives.
Olawale Edun don dey appointed di Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of di Economy.
E be special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Monetary Policies
E be former Commissioner for Finance for Lagos State.
E bin work for di World Bank on economic and financial plns for nations for di Caribbean and Latin America.
E be di co-founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.
Atiku Bagudu don dey apointed Minister of Budget and Economic planning.
E bin serve for two terms as govnor of Kebbi State from 2015 to 2023 and s senator.
One close friend of di late Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha, e bin chop arrest for moni laundering for di US, one case wey e settle wit exchange for deportation to Nigeria.
Olubunmi Tunji Ojo collect appointment as Minister of Interior
Im be member of di House of Representatives
Im hold master's degree for Digital Communication and Networking from London Metropolitan University.
Tahir Mamman don dey appointed Minister of Education.
E be di vicer-chancellor of Baze University, Abuja.
E also be a professor of law and senior advocate.
E bin serve as di director-general of di Nigerian Law School from 2005 to 2013.
Tanko Sununu don collect appointment as Minister for State, for Education
Oga Sununu na member of di House of Reresentatives from Kebbi
Im be obstetrician and gynaecologist for di Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, wia im don serve since 2012
Ali Pate don collect appointment as Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.
Im be physician and professor of Public Health for Harvard University
Im bin serve as di Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of di Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents forWorld Bank Group.
Tunji Alausa don collect appointment for Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare
Na him be di founder and executive chairman of di Kidney Care Center and Dialysis Care Center, for Illinois, US.
Di nephrologist get ova 30 years of experience in private and public health sectors
Ibrahim Geidam don collect appointment as Minister of Police Affairs.
Im be two-term govnor of Yobe State and e dey serve im second term as a senator from di state
E get a bachelor degree in Accountancy and e be member of di Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria
Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim collect appointment as di Minister of State, Police Affairs.
She bin serve as di Director General of National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons before dem redeploy her to become Federal Commissioner of di National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons
David Umahi collect appointment as Minister of Works.
Na senator from Ebonyi State wia im serve as govnor from 2015 to 2023.
Ahmed Dangiwa collect appointment as Minister of Housing and Urban Development.
Im be former Managing Director of di Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. Na architect im be.
Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo collect appointment as Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development.
Im be former Deputy Governor of Kano State from 2007-2011.
Tijani na also currently an associate researcher for Wits School of Governance for South Africa.
Im get a Bachelor of Science (Tech) degree.
Alkali Ahmed collect appointment as Minister of Transportation
Im serve as senator from Gombe State between 2010 and 2023.
Im get Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.
Dr Betta Edu collect appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
She be National Women Leader of APC and a doctor.
She get Master for Science Public Health in Developing Kontris from London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and get Doctor of Public Health from Texila American University.
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu collect appointment as Minister of Power.
Im be former Deputy Governor, Operations, for Central Bank of Nigeria.
Im unsuccessfully run for govnor in Oyo State for 2019. Di accountant bin start im career wit PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Abubakar Kyari collect appointment as di Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.
Im serve as a senator for Borno State from 2015 - 2022.
E get Masters in Business Administration from Webster University, St Louis Missouri, USA.
Aliyu Sabi collect appointment as Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security.
Im serve two terms as Niger State senator from 2015 and 2023.
Joseph Ustev collect appointment as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.
Im hold a PhD Degree for Water Resources and Environmental Engineering
Im serve as di Director for di Centre for Entrepreneurship Development for Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi from 2013 to 2017.
Im also hold di position of Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Water Resources and Environment, Benue State.
Bello Muhammad Goronyo collect appointment as Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation.
Na former Commissioner for Information for Sokoto State.
Abubakar Momoh collect appointment of Niger Delta Development.
Im be civil engineer and a two-time member of di House of Representatives.
John Eno collect appointment as Minister of Sports Development.
Im bin serve as senator from Cross River State between 2015 and 2019.
Im na also former member of di House of Representative and House of Assembly.
Adegboyega Oyetola collect appointtment as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy
Im bin serve as Osun State Governor from 2018-2022
Im bin start im career wit di insurance industry afta im graduate from University of Lagos wit a Bachelor of Science degree for Insurance for 1978.
Bosun Tijani been collect appointed as Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.
Im be di CEO and co-founder of CcHub.
Im get PhD in Innovation and Economic Development from di University of Leicester.
Yusuf MiatamaTuggar collect appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Na former member of di House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.
Na former Nigeria Ambassador to Germany since 2017.
Festus Keyamo collect appointment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.
E serve as Minister of State for Niger Delta and Minister of State for Labour and Employment for Buhari administration.
Im be lawyer and human rights activist.
Ishak Salako collect appointment as Minister of State, Environment.
Im be medical practitioner and former Commissioner for Health for Ogun State.
Im bin serve as Co-ordinator of Ogun West Stakeholders Forum.
Uche Nnaji collect appointment as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.
Im be businessman.
Muhammad Idris collect appointment as Minister of Information and National Orientation.
Im be di publisher of Blueprint newspaper and CEO of Blueprint TV.
Im get Masters Degree in English.
Dr Dorris Aniche Uzoka collect appointment as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.
She be medical doctor wey turn banker, she be former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State.
Shuaibu Abubakar collect appointment as Minister of Steel Development.
Im be Executive Director for Stanbic IBTC Bank and get experience for Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management
Im get MBA from University of Oxford for UK and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Leicester University, UK.
Dele Alake collect appointment as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.
Im be Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.
Im bin serve as Commissioner for Information and Strategy for Lagos State.
Na tori pesin im be
Uba Maigari collect appointment as Minister of State, Steel Development.
Na former Deputy Governor of Taraba State and chop impeachment under controversial circumstances shortly afta di 2003 elections.
Im be lawyer.
Heineken Lokpobiri collect appointment as Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.
Im bin serve two terms for Senate before im collect appointment as MInister of State, Agriculture and Rural Development for 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Im be lawyer.
Ekperipe Ekpo collect appointment as Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.
Im be member of di House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.
Simon Bako Lalong na Minister of Labour and Employment.
Im be two-term Governor of Plateau State.
Dem elect am to Plateau State House of Assembly for 1998 and become Speaker of di Assembly in 2000.
Na Lalong bin di director-general of Tinubu presidential campaign council.
Lola Ade-John is the Minister of Toursim.
She be Information and Technology expert wey work wit Access Bank, United Bank of Africa, Ecobank and Novateur Business Technology.
She study Computer Science for University of Ibadan.
Nkeiruka Onyejeocha collect appointment as Minister of State, Labour and Employment.
She be member of di House of Representatives from Abia State.
She be former Executive Transition Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.
Lateef Fagbemi collect appointment as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of di Federation.
Im be Senior Advocate wey dem call to bar for1984.
Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye collect appointment as Minister of Women Affairs.
She be businesswoman wiey get stakes for real estate and education.
Nyesom Wike collect appointment as Minister of Federal Capital Territory.
Im be di former Govnor of Rivers State from 2015-2023 and na lawyer.
Mariga Mahmud collect appointment as Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory.
She bin serve as a commissioner for Higher Education for Kano State.
She also be member of di National Postgraduate Medical College and di West African College of Physicians.
Hannatu Musawa collect appointment as Minister for Art, Culture and di Creative Economy.
She be di current Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment to President Bola Tinubu.
She also be lawyer and doctoral student
Zephaniah Jisalo collect appointment as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.
Dem elect am twice to di House of Representatives and also twice as chairman of di Abuja Municipal Area Council.
Im get Advanced Diploma for Applied Psychology, a Diploma in Criminal Justice and Administration from University of Jos, Plateau State, and a Diploma in Public Relations from di Institute of Mass Communication and Technology.
Credits:
Designer: Olaniyi Adebimpe; Research: Damilola Ojetunde and David Ayoola; Developer: Boaz Ochieng and; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.