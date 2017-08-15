Taylor Swift Don Win Case Against DJ Mueller

Image copyright AFP Image example DJ Mueller bin also carry Taylor Swift (wey dey dis picture) go court

American superstar, Taylor Swift, don win case against former radio DJ, David Mueller.

The singer say Mueller grab her body as if e want have sex with her when dem meet in 2013.

Jury for Denver, USA agree say Mueller bin put hand under Miss Swift skirt, come touch her body during photo shoot.

The assault matter happen for Denver where the singer do stopover when she dey travel round America dey sing at different concerts.

The money wey the singer collect as damages na just $1. She talk say this na wetin she bin dey find, because she no need money, but justice.

Mueller don first carry Taylor Swift go court, because him say na this story wey Miss Swift talk for outside, na im make am lose him job. But judge cancel that case last week, say no be that one comot Mueller from work.

As she hear the verdict say she win, Swift say: "I agree say I dey blessed for life, for society and because I fit get money pay the plenty bill to take defend myself for this kind court case."