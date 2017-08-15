For Picture: India and Pakistan Jolly for Independence
Use eye see some picture of how people dey celebrate independence for India and Pakistan wey dem get since 1947
As India dey celebrate their 71st Independence Day, them arrange their national flag colour near wall of the Red Fort.
Guard of honour arrange demself for India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi na first Indian PM to visit Israel; e go for July 2017.
Children wey no go school on top holiday join celebrate the Independence.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus na UNESCO World Heritage Site wey dem decorate for the occasion.
E never tay wey Pakistan just comot Prime Minister Nawaz Sherif.
For Karachi wey be Pakistan capital, jollification reach mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
People gather as them raise Pakistan flag for Wagah; the border between Pakistan and India.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, wey replace Nawaz Sherif as Prime Minister, attend 31-gun salute.
Dem do fireworks for midnight to jollificate when India comot from under Britain, for 1947.
