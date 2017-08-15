Confederate Flag Palava: Why Americans dey fight?

One woman don die, and na 19 people injure when car jam them for violent protests inside Charlottesville, Virginia, for the southern part of US.

Hundreds of white supremacy people carry demself do protest say make government no remove statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee.

White supremacy na when white people believe say na dem better pass any other type of people for inside one country, or for world.

Watch our video to know why different statue from Confederate time dey make Americans fight each other, more than 150 years after Civil war and slavery end for the country.