Charlottesville: Trump Sack Advisers on top Twitter

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Trump talk say na both sides get blame for Charlottesville attack

US President Donald Trump don sack two of im economic advisory councils.

Trump decide to sack im advisers after some of di CEOs wey dey for inside those Councils begin resign because dem no like di way e respond to di white nationalist attack wey happen for Charlottesville, Virginia.

Di councils wey im sack na di Strategic and Policy Forum (SPF) and di Manufacturing Jobs Initiative Council.

Na top business leaders wey dey advise Trump on how to "Make America Great Again" dey inside dis councils.

Among those wey dis 'Twitter sack' affect na one Nigerian businessman, Adebayo Ogunlesi.

Ogunlesi na part of di SPF. Other CEOs wey resign since dis week start, before President Trump come sack all of dem na Kenneth Frazier, di CEO of Pharmaceutical company wey be Merck and Kevin Plank CEO of Under Armour, company wey dey sell sportswear.

All dis one dey happen as ordinary people and two former Presidents from Trump own Republican Party say America must reject racism, while British Prime Minister Theresa May say President Trump no suppose compare racists with dia opponents.