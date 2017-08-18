Barcelona: Attackers plan to use bombs

Image copyright SPANISH POLICE Image example People wey Spain police dey look for

Police for Spain don talk say the people wey dem suspect say carry out the attacks for Barcelona and Cambrils, take their time plan bigger attack than the one wey dem do.

Police chief for Catalonia say blasts for one town wey dey south of Barcelona on Wednesday bin make bomb material no reach the attackers hand, na im make dem come decide to use van do am.

Police dey find one Moussa Oukabir wey dem say na 17-year-old boy, and three other people.

Na 13 people die for Las Ramblas. Many others wound as one van driver just drive im motor go jam plenty people for road.

Police suspect say Oukabir use im brother papers to rent the van wey jam the people.

For Cambrils, police kill five people wey dem suspect say na jihadists wey dey plan another motor attack. One woman wey dey part of that attack die later.

Police say the men for Cambrils get link to the Barcelona attack, wey so called Islamic State (IS) say na dem do.

Spain Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, condemn wetin im call "jihadist attack" for Barcelona. Im don announce three days of national mourning and do one minute silence for noon on Friday.

People wey dey fight fire find 20 gas cylinders for the house for Alcanar

How police dey take look the matter?

Police say dem believe the people wey dey involved use plenty time to plan the attack for one private house for Alcanar, one small town south of Barcelona.

Explosion shake the building on Wednesday evening and e be like say na gas canister cause am. One person bin die.

Dis vehicle overturn in the attack

People wey don die:

Spaniard Francisco López Rodríguez, in his 60s

Italian Bruno Gulotta, 35

Unnamed Italian

Unnamed Belgian

Unnamed US citizen

Seven-year-old Julian Cadman don miss since the attack

