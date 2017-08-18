Barcelona: Attackers plan to use bombs
Police for Spain don talk say the people wey dem suspect say carry out the attacks for Barcelona and Cambrils, take their time plan bigger attack than the one wey dem do.
Police chief for Catalonia say blasts for one town wey dey south of Barcelona on Wednesday bin make bomb material no reach the attackers hand, na im make dem come decide to use van do am.
Police dey find one Moussa Oukabir wey dem say na 17-year-old boy, and three other people.
Na 13 people die for Las Ramblas. Many others wound as one van driver just drive im motor go jam plenty people for road.
Police suspect say Oukabir use im brother papers to rent the van wey jam the people.
For Cambrils, police kill five people wey dem suspect say na jihadists wey dey plan another motor attack. One woman wey dey part of that attack die later.
Police say the men for Cambrils get link to the Barcelona attack, wey so called Islamic State (IS) say na dem do.
Spain Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, condemn wetin im call "jihadist attack" for Barcelona. Im don announce three days of national mourning and do one minute silence for noon on Friday.
How police dey take look the matter?
Police say dem believe the people wey dey involved use plenty time to plan the attack for one private house for Alcanar, one small town south of Barcelona.
Explosion shake the building on Wednesday evening and e be like say na gas canister cause am. One person bin die.
People wey don die:
- Spaniard Francisco López Rodríguez, in his 60s
- Italian Bruno Gulotta, 35
- Unnamed Italian
- Unnamed Belgian
- Unnamed US citizen
Other killer attack for Europe
- Paris, 9 August 2017: One man jam group of soldiers with BMW. Im injure six people
- London, 19 June 2017: One man die for van attack on Muslims outside one mosque for Finsbury Park
- London, 3 June 2017: Eight people die when three jihadists drive van go jam people wey dey waka for London Bridge and those wey dey waka pass
- Stockholm, Sweden, 7 April 2017: Rakhmat Akilov from Uzbekistan kill five people when im drive lorry for shopping area
- London, 22 March 2017: Four people die when one car jam people wey dey waka for Westminster Bridge, and the driver come stab one policeman to death
- Berlin, Germany, 19 December 2016: Tunisia man Anis Amri carry truck jam people for Christmas market for Breitscheidplatz. Im kill 12 people
- Nice, France, 14 July 2016: Tunisia man Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel take truck jam people wey gather for Promenade des Anglais. Im kill 86 people for Bastille Day
- France, December 2014: One van drive enter Christmas market for Nantes and one car jam people wey dey waka for Dijon. More than 20 people wound.