Rafael Nadal don return to World No. 1 for fourth time

Image example Rafael Nadal win im tenth French Open Grand Slam title for June 2017

Spanish athlete Rafael Nadal wey be one of the greatest athlete for di world don climb back to No. 1 for the Emirates ATP world ranking wey dem release today.

Mr Nadal replace Andy Murray wey don dey the No. 1 spot for 41 weeks.

Roger Federer and Andy Murray decide not to participate for the Montreal and Cincinnati Masters competition. Na dis one give Nadal opportunity to climb to take the seat.

Chris Kermode wey be the ATP Executive Chairman and President say to reach No. 1 again, nine years after person don first reach am never happen before for the sport.

Im add say "Rafa don dey set ogbonge records since im career start and this one no different. E show say e dey very dedicated and get power to dey around; we congratulate am on this amazing achievement."

4 things about dis Rafael Nadal number 1 position

Dis na the 4th time for im career wey im go reach Number 1.

Dis first time wey Nadal reach Number 1 na August 18, 2008 at age 22.

Since him reach Number 1 for 2008, e never comot from Top 10.

Total period wey Nadal don dey Number 1 na 142 weeks.

But from next week wey be Aug 28, the Number 1 position fit dey contention again between Nadal, Murray and Federer, when the US Open competition begin for New York.