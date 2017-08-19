Mudslide don kill reach 200 people for Congo.

200 people fit don die for mudslide wey happen inside Democratic Republic of Congo.

Landslide happen for Tora village near Lake Albert, Ituri, inside the country on Thursday.

Pacifique Keta, wey be vice governor of Ituri provice where di mudslide happen, say e dey possible say na more than 200 people die for di disaster.

Him say im talk na based on estimate of di number of houses wey dey dia.

Di mud bury many people and Mr Keta say dem dey unable to do rescue well because mountain dey everywhere.