Nigeria President Buhari dey return from London today

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari go return after more than 100 days outside Nigeria

Office of Nigeria President say President Muhammadu Buhari go return from London back to im country on Saturday.

Tori person for di President Femi Adesina talk say Mr. Buhari go return later today and im go talk to Nigerians for Radio and TV broadcast by 7am on Monday 21st August .

Na since May 7th Mr Buhari leave Nigeria go London to treat sickness wey nobodi know.

One group for Nigeria bin protest start last week wey dem call #ReturnOrResign.