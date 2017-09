"We don land gidigba!' Dis na di message from us, the new team wey dey behind the BBC's Pidgin service; we launch on Monday 21 August, as part of the biggest expansion wey di BBC World Service don do since the 1940s.

Na up to 75mn people inside only Nigeria na im dey speak Pidgin; with more speakers across West and Central Africa.

Video by: Joshua Akinyemi, Olubunmi Okunnu and Charlie Northcott