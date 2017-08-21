Indian woman divorce husband because dem no get toilet

Image copyright PRAKASH SINGH Image example Some women dey use bush as toilet for India

One woman for India don get permission from court to divorce her husband because im no gree build toilet for dem house..

The woman wey dey for her 20's don dey married to her husband for five years, but na for inside bush she dey poopoo.

Indian law dey only allow divorce for limited circumstances like beating or wicked behaviour.

The lawyer for di woman tell AFP news agency say the judge say to dey make di woman poopoo for outside na one form of torture.

Times of India talk say di court say: "We dey spend money dey buy tobacco, liquor and mobile phones, but no ready to construct toilet to protect the dignity of our family.

"This no be only physical wickedness but also na shock to the modesty of woman."

Indian media say the woman been don file for divorce since 2015.

To piss and poopoo for open field dey common for villages for India. The government don set target to give every house toilet by 2019, but dat work never really get head.