US Navy ship and oil tanker jam near Singapore

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na for 05:24 local time east of the Strait of Singapore dem report di accident.

Ten sailors don miss and five don wound after one US ship jam oil tanker near Singapore, on Sunday.

US Navy talk say di name of di ship wey get accident na USS John S McCain and e been wan stop for port before im go jam di oil tanker.

Dem don start to find the people wey don miss since di accident happen.

This na the second time US Navy ship dey jam with another ship for recent time. For June this year, one accident like this one kill seven US sailors.

Military oga dem for Singapore and US talk say the destroyer get damage for di side wey dey the left hand of the ship if e dey face front.

Image example Area where di accident happen

Image copyright Reuters Image example The ship don begin dey sail by imsef go Changi naval base for Singapore.

The tanker wey e jam with na Alnic MC and e get damage for one tank wey dey near the front of the ship 7m (23ft) on top water, but nobody wound and no oil pour troway.

The Alnic MC don begin sail go Singapore port.

The tanker carry load of 30,000 tons wey be times three of wetin USS John S McCain ship carry.

Wetin dey happen now?

US military helicopters with Singaporean and Malaysian Navy plus coast guards don start search and rescue operations.

Malaysian Navy chief, Admiral Kamarulzaman, talk say dem don carry message give ship wey dem dey use catch fish for Johor and Pahang water area, make dem find the sailors we dey miss.

US Navy say four of the sailors no get serious wound and dem don carry dem go hospital for Singapore. The fifth person no even need treatment again.