For France President Macron wife no bi first lady

Image copyright AFP Image example Plenty people bin no gree make Mrs Macron get office as first lady

Wife of French President, Brigitte Macron, go get new official title but nobody go take mouth call her "First Lady."

E pass 300,000 people for France wey sign petition say dem no go gree make she get official title as First Lady.

French people no still want make Mrs Macron collect any money from France to do any of her waka-waka.

Na all dis one make the Presidency present "transparency charter" wey go show everything wey Mrs Macron go dey do; the paper still show say na her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, wey go dey give her money to use.

Dem say Mrs Macron go dey do things for civil society wey concern education, health, plus women and children matter.

Dis charter na new thing for France, and for inside am dem call Brigitte "the head of state's spouse."