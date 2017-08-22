US: Trump waka dey stretch Secret Service budget

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US Secret Service say to protect President Trump large family na big expense

Di US Secret Service say dem don dey stretch their budget because of di large family of President Donald Trump and im plenty properties.

Secret Service Director, Randolph Alles, say if dem continue like this, na 1,100 agents go hit their overtime allowance cap for dis year alone.

Under Mr Trump, na 42 people dey receive protection from di secret service, di number increase from 31 people wey dey receive protection during President Barack Obama administration.

Among the current people wey dem dey protect na 18 members of Trump family, wey don need security for international business trip to take promote Trump property dem join with family holidays.

Some of the bills, according to USA Today report, include:

· Around $3m per visit to Mr Trump Mar-a-Lago golf resort for Florida

·Some $60,000 for golf cart rentals for Mar-a-Lago and im Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club

·Nearly $100,000 for hotels to protect the president son, Eric Trump, for business trip wey him go for Uruguay

Other waka wey involve security include visit for February wey Eric Trump and Donald Trump go for Vancouver, British Columbia, to open new Trump hotel there, and to Dubai to open Trump International Golf Club.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Secret Service say im family dey too large

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, need Secret Service security for their ski holiday for Aspen, Colarado, for March.

Tiffany Trump and her Boyfriend dey receive protection for their recent trips for Germany and Hungary.

The statement dem release on Monday, say the agency don dey work with the department for Homeland Security, with the Trump administration and Congress to try find legislative solution to dis thing wey dem call, "serious problem."