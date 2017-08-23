Guinea: Na 10 die as mountain of dirty collapse

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People dey look as dem dey search for people after di landslide happen for Guinea

Latest tori be say na ten people don die as mountain of dirty collapse for Conakry, Guinea.

BBC tori person Alhassan Sillah talk say officials for the Interior ministry don announce name of those wey die plus others wey wound.

Di mountain of dirty fall after plenty rain, for Ratoma area, on Tuesday.

Boubacar Kasse, spokesman for Guinea security minister talk say two children dey among di victims.

Di palava happen after plenty rain fall for long time for di area, and na so all the dirty plus wood and iron just fall, scatter ground.

Guinea President Alpha Condé, don already visit di place where e happen, and government officials say dem suppose start to bury people wey die.

Di rain wey cause dis landslide still dey fall.

As dis wahala dey happen, some countries for Africa too don suffer dis kind thing inside one week.

Sabi people wey be experts talk say na deforestation (when people go dey cut tree anyhow), heavy rain plus too many people inside one place wey be overcrowding, na im fit dey cause all dis tragedy.

Those wey don die

15 August: At least 499 people die, after mudslide happen near Freetown, Sierra Leone. 810 still dey missing and fit don dey buried under mud. Government wan turn the place to memorial ground.

20 August: E reach 200 people wey lose their life, after landslide happen near one fishing community for Democratic Republic of Congo.

22 August: Na eight people don die, and di number fit continue to rise