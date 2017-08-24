Ghana import 30 million condoms but dem no use am

Image copyright AFP Image example People no dey use condom for Ghana

Na 30 million condom Ghana dey import every year. But e be like say people no dey use dem.

Dis na wetin di Ghana AIDS Commission talk, on Thursday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example By 2020, Ghana wan end HIV/AIDS for di country

Mr Cosmos Ohene-Adjei wey be di acting Director of Technical Services for Ghana AIDS Commission say him dey wonder why people no too dey use protection upon all di condom wey dey enter di country every year.

Mr Adjei talk say dis one go scatter all di things wey di country don plan to make sure say people no spread di disease and cases of new HIV no go dey again.

Dis na wetin Mr Adjei talk for one workshop about HIV/AIDS wey African Centre for Development for Accra arrange.

Di workshop na part of di plan wey government get to end di disease for Ghana around 2020 and to help people wey dey live with HIV/AIDS .

According to di Ghana Statistical Service, na about twenty eight million people dey for the country for 2016. E pass 290,000 people wey get HIV for Ghana but na only 104,000 of those people dey take medicine.

Di AIDS Commission say plenty people for Ghana no know their status because of how people dey take look di disease one kain.

Ghana get hope say di workshop go give people correct informate about HIV/AIDS.