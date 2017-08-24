How Tanzania dey kill mosquito

Dem no support media player for your device Tanzania: Sweet way to kill mosquito troway

Scientist don dey use di way mosquito like good thing, to take kill dem.

Dem don arrange new insecticide wey get chemical wey dey resemble the sweet smell from flowers wey mosquito too dey like.

Di new drug don already almost kill all di mosquito wey dey bring malaria to villages for Tanzania where dem try am.

Mosquito dey cause Malaria plus even Zika virus

World Health Organisation say na Africa get 90% of di 500 million malaria cases wey dey happen for di world every year.

E reach 2.7 million wey dis sickness dey kill and malaria plenty well-well for 91 countries for di world.