Thailand: Yingluck Shinawatra don run

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ms Yingluck na di first female prime minister for Thailand

Former Thailand Prime Minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, don run comot from di country as dem wan try her over rice subsidy corruption.

People wey dey for her party say she make di decision to run sharp sharp, before she suppose appear for Supreme Court for her mata.

Her lawyers bin tell court say she no well to come court, but as she no come, dem issue warrant for her arrest and cancel bail dem don give am before.

Judge dem don also postpone wetin dem go decide on the matter till September 27.

Di before before Prime Minister dey deny say she no do anything wrong for di rice programme when cost the country plenty billion of dollars.

If court judge say she dey guilty, dem fit send her go prison for up to 10 years and ban her from politics forever.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di military government don try to stop Yingluck supporters make dem no come court

On Friday, Ms Yingluck lawyer bin request say make court wait small for their judgement, e tell di court say she dey feel dizzy with serious headache and so she no go fit come.

Court talk say dem no believe she dey sick because no medical certificate to prove am and di sickness wen she dey claim no too dey serious enough for her not to travel come court.

"This kain behaviour don show say she be person wen fit run. Because of this, di court don bring out arrest warrant."

Ms Yingluck post $900,000 (£703,000) as bail for the beginning of the trial.

