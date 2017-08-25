28 people die for India Guru rape case

Image copyright MONEY SHARMA Image example Supporters of Guru Singh reach 2 million

Twenty-eight people don die for di violent protest wey happen for India after court convict Guru Ram Rahim Singh wey bi one popular religious leader for di rape of two women.

Di 28 people wey die na followers of di Guru wey get plenti plenti followers for north India.

Im supporters provoke after court say di Guru dey guilty of rape of two women.

Dem destroy properties including two railway stations, cars and media people motor for Panchkula town, near Chandigarh.

Di protest sef reach Delhi where dem burn two train coaches.

Police don arrest about 2,500 of Guru Singh followers.

Government don put curfew for Punjab State

Court say Mr Singh dey guilty of di rape of two women for 2002. Dem say im rape dem for im headquarter wey dem dey call Dera Sacha Sauda.

Im supporters wey gather on Friday morning before court pass judgement reach 200,000 people.

BBC tori person, Ravinder Singh Robin, inside Panchkula say na thousands of soldiers, police and paramilitary India government send go di place.

Di security people fire plenti tear-gas and water to take control di crowd.

Na on Monday di court suppose sentence am.