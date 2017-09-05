Hurricane Irma don reach category five

Image copyright Scott Olson/Getty Image example Harvey cause plenty destructions and flooding .

Hurricane Irma don upgrade to category five - dis na di the highest category wey any hurricane fit get - and e mean say e strong pass Hurricane Harvey wey hammer Texas and cause plenty wahala.

United States National Hurricane Centre (NHC) say Hurricane Irma dey "extremely dangerous" so people suppose to start to get ready.

Dem say di Hurricane go bring plenty rain and heavy wind wey fit kill person.

Na category four Hurricane Harvey be when im land or US come cause heavy destruction for Texas and Louisiana, sotay USA go need up to $180bn to begin recovery matter, as thousands of people don leave their house.

So far, Irma dey for Atlantic ocean but very soon e go fit enter many of di islands wey dey Caribbean before e finally reach Florida, USA.

BBC Weather say e be like dis Hurricane Irma fit carry even stronger winds pass Hurricane Harvey.

Although di NHC say e too early to know exactly where and where go dey affected, US state of Florida and di country wey be Puerto Rico, don announce state of emergency.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello don open emergency shelter or accommodation for people wey di Hurricane Irma fit affect; dem fit take 62,000 people.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, don announce say schools no go open today, and people don dey buy water, food, batteries, generators and many other things wey dem go need when Irma come.

Places wey dey hurricane alert na di Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Martin, Sint Maarten, St Barthelemy, Saba, St Eustatius, Puerto Rico, British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands. E mean say hurrican fit happen in di next 36 hours.

Tori people say all dis tropical storms dey happen even as US President Donald Trump claim say climate change no dey real.