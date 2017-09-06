Hurricane Irma don reach Caribbean Islands dem

Hurricane Irma don show for di Caribbean Islands. Di Tropical storm don begin pass over di island of Barbuda.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Some people dey prepare their house for Hurricane Irma

Irma suppose move from di Caribbean to Puerto Rico and di Dominican Republic, while Key West area for Florida, US don order everybody to run. America National Hurricane center call Irma Category 5 storm.

Dis one mean say e pass Hurricane Harvey, wey kill at least 47 people, com still leave 43,000 others without house.

E reach like nine Islands for di Caribbean wey don prepare demself for Hurricane Irma, wey experts don call di most powerful Atlantic storm since ten years.

Officials say dis storm go tough well-well, as e go come with strong rain and wind wey speed pass 300km per hour.

Na Barbuda, wey get about 2,000 people wey dey live there, first experience Irma; wind blow well-well sotay e break di recording equipment.

As for USA, area people for Key West, Florida, don dey comot, and di international airport go stop all flights.

"We dey tell una say you must run. Nobodi go fit stay for Island wey get category five hurricane dey come," na wetin Martin Senterfitt, di emergency operations centre director for Monroe County inside Florida talk.

Image copyright EPA Image example Dem don dey deliver water to one emergency accommodation shelter for San Juan, Puerto Rico

Today too, di Bahamas don begin "di largest" run-run for their history, according to Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Hurricane Irma don strong pass Harvey

Airports for some of di Carribean Islands dem don close, and all di fine-fine place where people dey do holiday don empty, as people dey run go hide for public shelters.

US President, Donald Trump, don declare state of emergency for Florida, Puerto Rico and di US Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico Governor wey be Ricardo Rossello say dis Irma na something wey im never see before, as one 75-year-old man die while people dey prepare for di storm.