Image copyright ALFREDO ESTRELLA/Getty Images Image example Na di biggest earthquake to hit Mexico since 100 years.

At least 33 people don die for earthquake wey hit di southern coast of Mexico.

Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto say dis na di strongest quake to hit di country for 100 years.

Di earthquake wey measure 8.2 in magnitude, strike for about 23:50 local time on Thursday.

Oaxaca and Chiapas states don record serious damage.

Image copyright Red Cross Image example Red Cross for Guatemala talk say di thing touch Tacana, close to di Mexican border.

Even though di earthquake hit di southern coast of di country, many people feel di quake far away for di city of Mexico.

Dem run enter streets as di quake shake buildings, come put fear for their body.

BBC Lourdes Heredia talk say their reaction fit be because dis earthquake remind dem of di tremor wey dem experience for 1985 wey kill 10,000 people and wey also cause plenty destruction for di city of Mexico.

Although dis quake pass di one wey happen for 1985, government don talk say dem no expect am to cause di kind damage wey im cause dat year because di states wey dey affected dis time dey for di poorest regions wey no too dey developed.

Aside from dis earthquake, Hurricane Katia too dey currently threaten di east coast of Mexico.

President Peña Nieto don talk say na about 50 million Mexicans nai feel dis earthquake and say di number of people wey die fit still rise.