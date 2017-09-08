Dem no support media player for your device Watch wetin Hurricane Irma don cause for Sint-Maarten; na Dutch ministry of defence fly pass di area rto see how di tropical storm don waka.

Head of US federal emergency agency Brock Long don sound warning ontop Hurricane Irma wey go soon land for Florida.

Im say some part of di city no go get light for days and other states near am go experience serious damage when di hurricane land.

Already, dem don tell half a million people to commot from their house because e no dey safe for dem.

Although dem don downgrade Irma go category 4, experts dey warn say e still dey very dangerous.

Na twenty people don die so far across di carribean as Hurricane Irma dey destroy dey go.

Image example Irma don scatter Barbuda

Di US weather service say Irma go land with heavy wind for Florida this weekend.

''Hurricane Irma na threat wey go cause serious destruction to US either for Florida or for some of di south-eastern states." Mr Long talk.

France Interior Minister Gérard Collomb say nine people don die and seven dey miss for French territory St Martin, one island where France dey share with Netherlands, and St Barthélemy.

Another person die for Dutch territory Sint Maarten.

French, British and Dutch military authorities dey help out with warships, planes with food and water plus troops to their own territory wey dey affected.

Meanwhile BBC Laura Bicker wey dey Barbuda, one of di island wey Irma hit, report say di destruction for there worse pass wetin people fear.

Red Cross say Irma don affect like 1.2 million people so far, and dis number fit rise well-well reach 26 million.

Irma still cause some damage and flooding for Haiti, wey never still recover from di 2010 earthquake.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Severe flooding na im Saint Martin for Carribean don suffer

Where Irma dey - and where she fit enter next?

Irma dey around di Turks and Caicos Islands and fit begin move towards di Bahamas.

Di storm fit reach Cuba next, before im hit di US state of Florida, dis weekend. Flights to enter and comot from airports inside Florida don dey suspended.

How Hurricane dey get name

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For USA, businesses for Miami dey protect their building, as everybodi dey expect Hurricane Irma to land

Which areas Irma don hit?

Barbuda: Nobody fit stay here, as 95% of di buildings don damage. Prime Minister Gaston Browne add say dem go need $100m to rebuild; dem confirm one death

Nobody fit stay here, as 95% of di buildings don damage. Prime Minister Gaston Browne add say dem go need $100m to rebuild; dem confirm one death St Martin : Di Island wey get Saint-Martin and Sint-Maarten Islands together, don suffer terrible damage. Five people die

: Di Island wey get Saint-Martin and Sint-Maarten Islands together, don suffer terrible damage. Five people die Puerto Rico: More than 6,000 residents dey inside shelters, and many more no get electricity. At least three people don die

More than 6,000 residents dey inside shelters, and many more no get electricity. At least three people don die US Virgin Islands: Almost everywhere dey destroyed, and dem don confirm four deaths

Almost everywhere dey destroyed, and dem don confirm four deaths Anguilla: One resident say di island look as if na nuclear bomb hit am. One person don die

One resident say di island look as if na nuclear bomb hit am. One person don die British Virgin Islands: Dem don declare state of emergency, and dem expect say people fit die

Irma don also destroy roofs, cause plenty-plenty flooding, come still stop electricity for di northern parts of di Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image example Help for di Islands don dey come in from Britain, di Netherlands and France

More hurricanes dey come?

US National Hurricane Centre say another storm wey be Jose, dey road.

Jose na category three hurricane, wey fit come with strong wind speed of up to 195km per hour. (120mph).

Hurricane Katia still dey, but dem call am category one storm, with winds of up to 140km per hour; warning don dey ground for di Mexican state of Veracruz, and di storm suppose hit land on Saturday.