North Korea no fire weapon to celebrate 69th birthday

Image copyright Getty Images Image example North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un no gree listen to wetin world leaders dey talk about im nuclear programme; dis picture na from April 2017

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un don do big party with dance and sing-sing, to congratulate im nuclear scientists and technicians wey do di country sixth and largest nuclear test, one week ago.

Na di country official news agency wey be Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) release picture today, of all di celebrations.

Di United States and other countries wey be their ally or paddy-paddy bin dey prepare to hear say North Korea don fire another long-range missile to mark di 69th anniversary of when North Korea become country.

But nothing like dat happen, wey for provoke another round of meetings on top North Korea their head.

Instead, di country hold different events dem to mark di holiday.

Throughout last week, South Korean officials bin dey raise alarm say North Korea fit continue their stubborn-head, launch another intercontinental ballistic missile to disobey U.N. sanctions, even as tension don dey rise between di North, and USA.

Palava fit still dey

Today, Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera say e dey important to bombard North Korea with more sanctions, including say make other countries block or reduce their fuel supplies.

"If we put strong pressure on top North Korea sotay dem realise say dem no go fit develop missiles, then dem go accept talk-talk, and we all go fit make progress. Unless we do dis one, North Korea no go change their direction," na wetin Mr Ondera tell im country public broadcaster.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example State media release dis picture of one of North Korea first nuclear weapons test dis year, wey provoke US President Donald Trump

Washington bin tell di U.N. Security Council on 8 September say make dem call meeting dis week, to vote whether to add more sanction on top North Korea, over their missile and nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, KCNA no talk when North Korea hold di banquet and celebrations wey dem do, but tori be say e fit don be on Saturday 9 September, which na why dem release di pictures dem today.

Their leader Jong-un talk some things for di events about im nuclear programme.

Im say di test of di H-bomb wey North Korea just do na "great victory wey Korea people, win even as e cost dem their blood."