Image copyright AFP Image example Some properties for di state of Oaxaca don level reach ground

Na at least 90 people don die for di 7 September earthquake for Mexico; officials na im confirm dis number, as rescue operations and funerals dey go on.

One government spokesman say na 71 people die inside di south-west state of Oaxaca alone.

Tori be say hundreds of families just dey hang around, dey sleep inside di streets, as dem dey fear whether aftershock fit still troway building on top dem head, if dem sleep inside house.

Wetin be 'Aftershock?' Aftershock na smaller earthquake wey dey follow di main shock and shake-shake of larger earthquake.

Di Mexican Seismological Service say after di main earthquake where everywhere shake, na 721 different aftershock dem don record so far.

Di earthquake na di strongest one wey di country don take eye see, since 100 years.

On Friday, na tropical storm Katia still hit Mexico east coast.

Two people die inside mudslides wey happen, after heavy rain fall.

Image copyright Reuters Image example People for Xalapa neighbourhood bin don die, after tropical storm Katia hit east side of di country

Image copyright Reuters Image example Thousands of people no get electricity, after di storm waka dis weekend

Image copyright EPA Image example Meanwhile, rescuers continue to search for earthquake survivors inside di rubble, wey be house wey don collapse

Image copyright AFP Image example Places wey get food and cloth don arrange for di victims wey survive

Image copyright AFP/getty Image example People dey cry for di burial of 85-year-old Casimiro Rey, wey die inside di earthquake

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Area peopel dey look where their house fit bin dey before, for Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Tori be say more dead bodi fit show, as rescue work dey go on