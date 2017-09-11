Pictures: Hurricane Irma jam Florida
Photos from Florida as "monster" Hurricane Irma land for di city.
-
Getty Images
Satellite photo on Monday morning show storm Irma as e dey over Florida while another storm- Jose dey for water.
-
Reuters
Dem give people where to stay for Germain Arena for Estero, Florida.
-
Reuters
Dis man dey waka for street wey flood for Miami don cover on Sunday.
-
Reuters
Crane wey dem dey use for construction for Miami collapse.
-
Reuters
Di storm blow roof of houses comot for Miami.
-
Reuters
Dis petrol station really hear am for Irma hand.
-
Reuters
House wey fit move for Bonita Spring full with flood.
-
Reuters
People wey dey live for Tampa dey take picture of Hillsborough bay before Hurricane Irma bin land.
-
Getty Images
Trees and one thing pikin dey use play as breeze just blow dem scatter.
-
Reuters
One place wey dem dey keep boat for Hollywood, Florida as breeze take scatter am.
-
EPA
Dis petrol station for Biscayne Boulevard feel Irma force well-well.
-
Getty Images
Some part of Miami bin receive di full force of Hurricane Irma.
-
Getty Images
Di National Guard help remove some people from hospitals wey dey Lower Keys area.
