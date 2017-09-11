Pictures: Hurricane Irma jam Florida

  • 11 September 2017

Photos from Florida as "monster" Hurricane Irma land for di city.

  • Satellite photo on Monday morning show storm Irma as e dey over Florida while another storm- Jose dey for water. Atlantic Ocean taken at 05:30 GMT, 11 September Getty Images

    Satellite photo on Monday morning show storm Irma as e dey over Florida while another storm- Jose dey for water.

  • People dey smoke cigar outside di Germain Arena, where dey keep people to stay during hurricane Irma for Estero, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    Dem give people where to stay for Germain Arena for Estero, Florida.

  • Dis man dey waka for street wey flood for Miami don cover on Sunday 10 September Reuters

    Dis man dey waka for street wey flood for Miami don cover on Sunday.

  • Crane wey brake for Miami Reuters

    Crane wey dem dey use for construction for Miami collapse.

  • Roofs wey destroy for place wey people dey live for Miami, 10 September Reuters

    Di storm blow roof of houses comot for Miami.

  • Petrol station wey scatter for Hurricane Irma hand for Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    Dis petrol station really hear am for Irma hand.

  • Flood water from Hurricane Irma surround one mobile house for Bonita Springs, Florida, 10 September Reuters

    House wey fit move for Bonita Spring full with flood.

  • People wey dey live for Tampa dey take picture of Hillsborough bay with skyline for background Reuters

    People wey dey live for Tampa dey take picture of Hillsborough bay before Hurricane Irma bin land.

  • Trees and one thing pikin dey use play as breeze just blow dem scatter Getty Images

    Trees and one thing pikin dey use play as breeze just blow dem scatter.

  • One place wey dem dey keep boat for Hollywood, Florida. Reuters

    One place wey dem dey keep boat for Hollywood, Florida as breeze take scatter am.

  • Dis petrol station for Biscayne Boulevard feel Irma force well well. EPA

    Dis petrol station for Biscayne Boulevard feel Irma force well-well.

  • Car wey water don almost cover finish for Miami Getty Images

    Some part of Miami bin receive di full force of Hurricane Irma.

  • Di National Guard help remove some people from hospitals wey dey Lower Keys area. Getty Images

    Di National Guard help remove some people from hospitals wey dey Lower Keys area.

