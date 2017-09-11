Image copyright Getty Images Image example China wan make more electric cars so dat air pollution no go dey again.

Chinese government don do new plan wey go ban di production and sale of cars wey dey use diesel and petrol as di country wan begin make smart cars.

Na di country Vice Industry and Information Technology Minister, Xin Guobin announce am for one Automotive Industry Development wey dem do for Tianjin.

Dis na part of di things wey China dey do to reduce air pollution from smoke wey dey comot from diesel and fuel cars.

Dis new policy fit affect some African countries like Sudan and Nigeria wey dey export plenty crude oil to China.

Di country na di second largest consumer of oil after US.

By 2025, di country get plan to dey do mostly smart cars.

Dis new China ban go affect countries like Nigeria and Sudan

For July 2017, Chinese car company Volvo bin say all dia car models go begin get electric motor from 2019 with plan to sell one million electric cars by 2025.

Car companies don begin dey fight for market share of dis new market before di Chinese government even introduce am fully.

Some other big car companies including Renault-Nissan, Ford and General Motors don dey ready to dey produce electric cars for China.

Xin talk say di change go really shake di industry especially for countries wey dey export oil to China.

China wey be di biggest producer and manufacturer of moto, sell pass 28 million cars for 2016.

Both UK and France don also follow announce plan wey dem get to ban diesel and petrol cars by 2040.