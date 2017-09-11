Woman wey dye hair to fit 'belong'

Image copyright EILEEN CAREY Image example Carey bin get blond hair and dey wear contact lenses before she come decide to change her looks.

When Akon and India Arie sing, "I am not my hair", e be like say Eileen Carey no hear.

She dye her blonde hair to brown and stop to dey wear her heels, tight clothes and contact lenses to take dey on top for business.

Carey na one chief executive officer (CEO) for Silicon Valley wey dey successful and she dey for her early 30s.

"Di first time I dye my hair na because of di advice one woman for Venture Capital give me."

Dem tell Carey say di investor wen she dey struggle to get go dey more comfortable to deal with woman wen get brown hair (brunette) than one with blonde.

Di way she look now, no be di way she bin dey before.

"Dem tell me say for dis raise [of funds], e go benefit me if I dye my hair brown, because some people dey feel free with women CEOs wen get brown hair and dem dey call dat kain theory Pattern Recognition."

Pattern Recognition na theory wen suggest say people dey look for familiar experience - or people - wen fit make dem feel more comfortable with di risk wen dem feel say dey wan take.

According to Carey, many other blonde women wey she don see during wen she dey do interviews also don dye dia hair to brown.

"I want make people dey see me as a business leader and no be as sexual object. People dey always cross dis lines for dis space," she talk.

