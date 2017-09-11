Liberia Elections: Wetin we know

Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example President Sirleaf go comot office; she bi di first female President for Africa as at 2005, when she enter office

Liberia go hold di country first locally-organised elections in 70 years on 10 October 2017.

E mean say dis na di first time wey Liberia take im hand organise im own presidential and representative elections.

Na dis reason make am very important for di election to happen without any palava.

Dat na why President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf say dis na di election wey go show say true-true, Liberia people don mature.

Di need for di election to dey credible and peaceful na im make di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to join mouth, make sure say all di 20 political parties swear for public say na so e go be.

Dat na why on 4 June dem sign di Farmington River Declaration in front of ECOWAS officials and other representatives for international community, inside Margibi county.

Ms Sirleaf say, di Farmington River Declaration go help make sure say di candidates go put all their mind, to make sure say di elections dey free of violence.

George Weah na former footballer wey don decide say im sef go contest di election

Na who be di presidential candidates?

Na 20 candidates wan contest for di office of President, while 986 candidates dey contest to occupy 73 seats for di House of Representatives.

Among dem na di current vice-president of di country, Mr Joseph Boakai and former international footballer George Weah.

For beginning, na 20 political parties and two independent candidates been wan try for President.

Later sha, two of di candidates been drop-out. One na independent candidate, and di other one na political party candidate.

Women no too show face for dis election wey wan happen; na just one woman dey contest di position of President with 19 men.

Campaigns don dey for top gear now, as election go happen within di next one month.