North Korea don get sanctions from UN after nuclear test
United Nations don carry new punishment dash North Korea afta dem test dia sixth and biggest nuclear test.
Dis punishment include how much oil dem fit import and say make dem no export cloth again. Dis cloth ban na to make dem no get money for dia weapons programme.
Di US bin wan wey strong pass dis ones, including total ban on di oil wey dem dey import.
Everybodi wey vote for dis one say yes on top am, afta Russia and China wey be Pyongyang friend nod head join di decision.
Dis sanctions wey dem pass for UN Security Council meeting on Monday, no sweet North Korea for belle.
One statement for dia state news agency KNCA call US "animal wey like blood and get wild dream" to stop Pyongyang nuclear programme. E warn say if US succeed make North Korea get sanctions wey strong pass di ones dem already get, say dem go "make sure say US pay di price."
How UN dance with North Korea don be
- 30 November 2016: UN sammer North Korea with punishment because of dia nuclear programme. Dis one target dia better market with China on coal, as e cut dia export by about 60%. Dem also ban dia copper, nickel, silver, zinc and sale of things wey dem mould.
- Wetin come happen? For 14 May 2017, North Korea test wetin dem call "newly developed ballistic rocket" wey fit carry large nuclear warhead.
- 2 June 2017: UN put new sanction, including say make 14 officials no travel again and seize property wey belong to four companies.
- Wetin come happen? For July 4, North Korea say dem do dia first successful test for missile wey fit waka from one continent to another. Di name na Hwasong-14 and dem say e fit hit any part of di world (US say dat one no fit happen)
- 6 August: UN members nod head as one to ban North Korea make dem no export coal, ore and other raw materials and also reduce investment for di country.
- Wetin come happen? For September 3, North Korea say dem don successfully blow hydrogen bomb scatter- e get plenty power pass atomic bomb- wey dem fit make small and put on top long-range missile.