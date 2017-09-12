Image copyright Getty Images Image example North Korea say dem don get hydrogen bomb

United Nations don carry new punishment dash North Korea afta dem test dia sixth and biggest nuclear test.

Dis punishment include how much oil dem fit import and say make dem no export cloth again. Dis cloth ban na to make dem no get money for dia weapons programme.

Di US bin wan wey strong pass dis ones, including total ban on di oil wey dem dey import.

Everybodi wey vote for dis one say yes on top am, afta Russia and China wey be Pyongyang friend nod head join di decision.

Dis sanctions wey dem pass for UN Security Council meeting on Monday, no sweet North Korea for belle.

One statement for dia state news agency KNCA call US "animal wey like blood and get wild dream" to stop Pyongyang nuclear programme. E warn say if US succeed make North Korea get sanctions wey strong pass di ones dem already get, say dem go "make sure say US pay di price."

No be every time UN members dey say yes together, but dem do so on top North Korea ban

How UN dance with North Korea don be