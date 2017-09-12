Image copyright Getty Images Image example For Somalia, dem say illegal fishing dey among reason why piracy don dey come back

For more than three years, European Union (EU) members countries bin give permission for illegal fishing for di coast of Africa; something wey dey against laws and policies wey dem suppose follow for Europe.

Na Oceana wey bi organisation wey dey protect ocean water, release new report today, wey talk dis one.

Dem say European Union vessel from four countries bin dey waka all di water for ocean inside Gambia and Equatorial Guinea, dey find fish wey dem go carry back to their continent.

For world, di EU na di largest market for seafood wey dem import from other countries; foreign fishing na 28% of all di things wey EU dey catch for water.

Illegal fishing dey cost countries like Senegal, Guinea, and Sierra Leone pass $2b every year, according to environmental group wey bi Greenpeace.

Oceana say dem use information wey dem get from Global Fishing Watch, wey be online technology, to take know how commercial fishing dey go on for world.

Dem still report say na Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, give authority to private fishing organisation, wey demself come give some vessel di right to enter Gambia and Equatorial Guinea water.

And all dis one na crime wey dey illegal, according to law for EU.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sea for di world no dey get fish like before

Countries wey dey involved

Between April 2012 and August 2015, na 19 shipping vessels wey show say dem come from EU, na im do illegal fishing for more than 31,000 hours.

Greece: Three vessels from here enter Gambia water to fish for 5,617 hours.

Italy: Five vessels enter from here Gambia water to fish for 12,537 hours.

Portugal: Two vessels enter Gambia water to fish for 3,300 hours.

Spain: Eight vessels enter Gambia water to fish for 10,252 hours.

Spain: One vessel enter Equatorial Guinea water to fish for 170 hours.

María José Cornax, di senior policy and advocacy director for Oceana inside Europe say wetin dem find out bi say even vessel from countries wey get strong law, like di ones inside EU, fit do illegal things.

"We dey happy say EU don bring out new regulation wey go make sure say everybodi go know about all di fishing outside European Union, and dem new law to control fishing, make e dey sustainable and transparent."

For June 2017, European Union agree to follow new rules for fishing wey any EU vessel wan do outside Europe.

No matter who get di vessel or which management e dey under, dis law go cover all EU fishing vessel wey dey comot from di region, still dey enter back.