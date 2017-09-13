Image example For 2013, Neeson say e no go do 'Taken' film again but im show for inside di film again for 2015

Di sixty five year old actor, wey im career pick up again after e do 'Taken', say e no go tay before people begin insult am ontop all the action film e dey do.

For inside interview with reporters for di Toronto Film Festival, Liam Neeson say retirement time don reach from action films like Taken, "Dis action film dem, no be say I plan am".

Di actor confess say e dey hard to turn down big money wey dem offer am for action films but because of old age im must retire.

Na 'Taken' start all dis action role for 2008. For inside di 'revenge' film, e act as Bryan Mills, spy wey don retire but still get im skills for body. Skills wey e eventually use to rescue im daughter from di hands of bad people wey kidnap am. Di film make $226 million worldwide for box office and di next you know, Neeson begin act for inside plenty action sotay e don reach twelve wey im do. And e get two other film, The Commuter and Hard Powder, wey go still comot dis year.

Some Liam Neeson action film

Taken 1,2,3

The Grey

Non-Stop

Run All Night

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Neeson, even before 'Taken' film, na actor wey get respect well well for Hollywood because say e sabi act and e come get deep voice ontop. Schindler's List, wey bi Steven Spielberg film wey eventually win Oscar award, get Neeson inside as lead actor and later e come do Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace and Batman Begins.

But now Liam Neeson don ready to go back to act for inside serious films, like di drama Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, wey premiere for Toronto Film Festival on Monday.