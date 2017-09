Image copyright APPLE Image example iPhone X go be di leading Smartphone from Apple

American technology company, Apple, don show with new Smartphone.

Dis one na iPhone X and di phone get "corner-to-corner" screen wey be say e no get physical button for di front face.

Na ten years since iPhone enter market with phone, and dem say "X" wey be ten for Roman number, be like birthday present.

Di iPhone X go use use face to remember di owner as dem don remove fingerprint for di phone.

Image copyright APPLE Image example Sometimes iPhone dey cause long queue for people wey wan buy am

Dis new phone go be di phone wey cost pass for Apple - e get two type - 64 gig go cost $999, while di 256 gig own go cost $1,149.

Person go fit ask for am online from October 23 but di phone go enter market well-well from November 3.

As Apple talk dis tori, dem use di opportunity to still say dem dey add other phones join for inside market.

Di company dey plan to release iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and dem be di first phones for world wey go use wireless to charge battery.

Image copyright APPLE Image example iPhone 8 dey follow iPhone 6S for front for market

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go dey different from di other phones wey come before dem with some things like:

Glass dey for di back, instead of metal

Di processor go dey faster

Camera wey go fit take picture for dark place

Dem go get two type for memory size - di one wey be 64 gig and di oda one wey be 256 gig.

As Apple use mouth talk today, di cost go start from $699 for iPhone 8 and $799 for iPhone 8 Plus.