Image copyright Getty Images Image example Suu Kyi no show face for di last UN General Meeting wey happen

Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi go miss United Nations (UN) General Assembly meeting next week.

Dis one dey happen as plenty people don join mouth say wetin dey happen to Rohingya Muslim no dey good.

UN Security Council suppose meet next week Wednesday to talk the Rohingya palava.

Her spokesperson, Zaw Htay talk say she no dey show as she dey put eye for di palava.

Some people don open mouth say make dem remove di Nobel Peace Prize wey dem give her for 1991.

E pass 370,000 Rohingya Muslim wey dey run comot from Rakhine, Myanmar to places like Bangladesh and even Malaysia since fight-fight start again last month.

UN don say Myanmar government dey do "ethnic cleansing." Dis one mean say dem wan kill people wey belong to a separate tribe for a particular area.

Myanmar military talk say dem no dey touch civilians, say na Rohingya militants dem dey fight.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Plenty Rohingya Muslim don run go Bangladesh since August 2017

Rohingya Muslims na minority for Rakhine region inside Myanmar, wey Buddhism na di major religion. Dem say Rohingya people be illegal immigrants.

Dem don dey live for di country since but government never make dem citizen.