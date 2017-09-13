Plenty Rohingya Muslim dey run comot Myanmar go Bangladesh and even Malaysia.

Dem say government dey do 'ethnic cleansing.'

United Nations sef don talk say di government dey attack di Rohingya Muslims dem.

But Myanmar leader, Ms Aung San Suu Kyi don say fight-fight dey happen for both sides.

As e be now, some people don dey sign petition say make dem remove di Nobel Peace Prize wey she get.

Who be Aung San Suu Kyi?