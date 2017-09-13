Serena Williams don share baby picture

Image copyright Instagram/@serenawilliams Image example Serena Williams don post first picture of baby Alexis on 13 September

US tennis star, Serena Williams, don post di first photo of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

She post am on top social media, almost two weeks after she born di pickin.

Williams and her fiancée, Alexis Ohanian, wey be co-founder of Internet company Reddit, bin welcome their baby girl for 1 September inside clinic for Florida, US.

Di 23-time Grand Slam winner share video clip on top her Instagram stories, Facebook and even her website.

Williams announce di name of her baby daughter with her Instagram stories profile.

She also share different times during her pregnancy, including di time when she win di Australian Open while she get belle, and her first ultrasound for doctor office.

Serena Williams: 'Na Girl!'

Her Instagram picture of di baby don get more than 426,000 likes since she post am (as at di time we dey write dis tori).

Early dis year, Williams win her 23rd Grand Slam tournament for di Australian Open while she dey around eight weeks pregnant.

According to her coach, she hope to return to work wey be say she go dey in time to contest for next year Australian Open.

Na for December 2016, na im Williams use Reddit to announce say she don engage to Mr Ohanian.

