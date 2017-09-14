Image copyright Reuters Image example The fire start for inside room as students still dey sleep

E reach like 24 students and teachers wey don die after fire start for inside one religious school for Malaysia capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Di fire start around 05:40 early Thursday morning where students dey sleep for Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school as di victims trap inside dormitory and dem no fit comot.

Di school use iron do burglar proofing for di window.

Parents rush go di school to see wetin dey happen

Director of fire and rescue department, Khirudin Drahman, talk say na di worst fire disaster wey dem don experience for Malaysia.

Police say na 22 students, boys wey be 13 to 17 years old die, plus two staff members.

Dem don carry ten people go hospital and four of dem get serious injuries.

Oga for Police, Amar Singh, say e be like na heavy smoke from di fire kill di students

Soiman Jahid, wey be di deputy director of operations for fire and rescue department, say investigation don show say, di way dem take find di dead body of di boys show say dem dey try use di window to escape di fire.

Im say dem still dey try know wetin cause di fire but e be like say na short circuit of mosquito coil start am.

Reports for media in di country say di school no even suppose dey open and because authorities never approve their fire safety wey dem apply for.