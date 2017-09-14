9 reasons why Trump win me - Hillary Clinton
Wetin happen? Dis na di title of di new book wey Hilary Clinton release. Inside, di former candidate wey Donald Trump beat for 2016 US presidential election, don mention di reasons why she no win. Make we see wetin these reasons be.
1. James Comey: Una remember di tori about how Clinton get private email server when she be Secretary of State for Barack Obama government? Well, she say di way former FBI Director James Comey take dey announce di news up and down anyhow na one of di reasons why she no win. US President, Donald Trump, who win Clinton for di election, come later fire Comey because of wetin?...di way im handle di Clinton email palava.
2. Vladimir Putin: Nobodi go surprise say Russia President Vladimir Putin enter di list. Mrs Clinton talk about Putin for her book say ''I no ever believe say e go get di mind to attack our democracy secretly and dem no go catch am''. She believe say Trump team join hand with Russia so she go lose.
3. Barack Obama: Tori wey comot be say former US President Barack Obama been know say Russia dey try some mago-mago things on top US presidential election. But im no talk anything that time. Clinton say she dey wonder sometimes wetin for happen if President Obama come out on top TV tell di people wetin dey happen.
4. Tori people: Clinton feel say di media give Trump too much time for TV, newspaper and radio, plus on top how dem report her own email palava.
5. Bernie Sanders: Clinton also vex for her fellow democratic primary opponent. She talk say Sanders cause damage to her character and im no stop im supporters wey dey do bad sexist attacks against her own supporters dem.
6. Jill Stein: She contest di US presidential election under di Green Party come get over one million votes, di first time wey di party go get that kain amount of votes. Clinton feel say na she for win all that vote join if to say Stein no contest for di election.
7. Sexism: Clinton na di first woman wey one of di main political parties choose as presidential candidate. She say she dey very conscious say she be 'woman' and go need to work extra to make women and men accept woman as president.
8. White vex: Of course Clinton go point finger for Trump inside di book. She say Trump give chance to white supremacist, dis na people wey feel say dem better pass other people. Clinton say dis people don dey vex since about how di country dey and Trump come give dem chance.
9. Hillary Clinton: Mrs Clinton blame herself. She say she get many regrets. E get some things she say she for no say because people fit judge am anyhow, and e get some things she for talk about wey she no talk. She say ''I don take am as fact say many people - millions and millions of people - decide say dem no just like me. Imagine how that one feel like''.
