Calvin Klein's new sweater no get front and back
Fashion get as e be. Sometimes, you go carry yourself go tailor do new cloth, another time you fit go market go buy wetin you see.
Designers fit make cloth wey be only nylon and e fit cost well-well. Another designer fit do something wey you no even expect at all.
Na so e be for di new sweater wey American designer Calvin Klein do.
Di new sweater only cover di hands but the front and back dey transparent - na im be say you go fit see di chest and back of di person wey wear am.
Di 'Multicolor Wool Cheerleader Sweater' go cost like $2,000.
E never sure if di sweater fit help if cold dey catch person or na just to show yourself.
But as things dey for fashion, e be like say cloth wey go show di body small don turn trend.