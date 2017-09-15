Image copyright AFP Image example People for South Korea watch tori about di launch

North Korea don fire another ballistic missile wey fly pass Japan.

Dis na number two test dem don do wey three weeks never even reach.

South Korea military say di missile go high reach about 770km (478 miles) and travel 3,700km before e land for sea off Hokkaido Island.

Shinzo Abe wey be Japan Prime Minister say im country no go "never tolerate" dat kain "dangerous action wey dey vex".

"If North Korea continue to dey follow dis road waka, then dem no get bright future", im talk for statement.

Image copyright EPA Image example PM Shinzo Abe say North Korea dey cause vex

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson follow condemn di launch, wey dey against UN sanctions.

Tillerson say na China and Russia hand e dey to respond.

"China dey give North Korea most of di crude oil dem need. Russia na di biggest people wey dey employ North Korea forced labour," im talk.

E no tey after di launch, wey South Korea come fire two ballistic missile inside water as dem do "fake" attack on North Korea, na so South Korea Yonhap tori people take talk.

Sout Korea president Moon Jae-in hold one emergency meeting of im national security council.

Japan and the US don call meeting of UN Security Council for Friday.