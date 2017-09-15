Image copyright Emma Stevie Image example BBC presenter Sophie Raworth talk she see one woman on top stretcher with fire wounds for her face and legs.

Police don say di explosion wey just happen for one underground train station for London fit be terrorism case.

Dem talk this one as rescue workers don take 18 people gop hospital.

London Fire Brigade don send rescue team of 50 fire fighters and specialist officers go di London underground train station wey explosion just happen for.

Eye witness say e see one person wey wound for face.

Di Police don tell people make dem comot and avoid di area for now.

'Blood full people bodi'

One eye witness, Robyn Frost, wey been wan enter train for di station talk say as she enter di station, she see blood everywhere for ground. She say people dey run up and down di staircase, come dey shout 'comot'.

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, don tell di people wey di explosion affect, sorry.