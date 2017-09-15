Image copyright Instagram/Selena Gomez Image example Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez for hospital on top kidney transplant operation

Selena Gomez don open up about one kidney operation wey she do few months ago on top lupus disease.

For Instagram, di singer talk say na her friend, Francia Raisa, wey donate kidney give am and na dis operation don make her face scarce even though she get new album for market.

Selena Gomez also use Instagram appreciate her friend, actress Francia Raisa.

"My mouth no get di kind thank you l wan tell beautiful friend Francia Raisa.''

"She give me di biggest gift, and na sacrifice she do as she donate kidney give me. I don get big blessing. I love you plenty sis."

Image copyright Instagram/Selena Gomez Image example Selena Gomez share photo of her operation for Instagram

Francia Raisa also talk her own for Instagram.

''E sweet me well-well say God fit trust me with something wey go save person life and change my own too as l dey do am."

Image copyright Instagram/Selena Gomez Image example Selena Gomez get new album for market wey no get name.

Selena Gomez release di first song for her album wey no get name for March this year but she no promote am because of di kidney operation.

Di first time she comot go event after she don recover for di surgery na last Friday night with her boyfriend The Weeknd for New York.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gomez never too show for public since di surgery

Last year, she comot herself for social media on top her health mata wey include panic attack, anxiety and depression.

Di 25-year-old say she get mental health problem wey be part of di lupus sickness wey start last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don tey Selena Gomez begin to dey act and sing

Lupus dey affect di immune system of person body.

Immune system na di things inside person body wey dey fight disease wey wan enter.

People wey get di disease fit dey tire too much, get plenty rashes especially for face and for hand, pain for joint and dem body fit swell.