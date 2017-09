Image copyright Twitter/@rrigs Image example Di explosion happen this morning

Police for London dey investigate after report of explosion for one District Line Underground train for south-west London.

One picture for social media show white bucket inside supermarket bag, but e no show how much damage di thing don do.

People wey see as e happen say some passengers get wound for face.

Dis explosion happen for di Parsons Green station for di Fulham area of di capital.

We go bring you more tori on dis matter.

Image copyright Alex Littlefield Image example Police dey find wetin happen

Image copyright Emma Stevie Image example Police and ambulance service dey di area