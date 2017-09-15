Mayweather don enter Trump wahala

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image example Mayweather don get plenty controversy on top woman matter

American boxer, Floyd Mayweather, don enter wahala for social media because im dey defend how US President dey use bad mouth talk about women.

For di tape recording wey dem release last year, people hear as Trump, wey still dey contest presidential election dat time, dey talk how im dey kiss and hold women anyhow.

Plenty people don come out since to condemn that kain talk. Trump sef later apologise say im sorry for wetin im talk.

But Mayweather tell Hollywood Unlocked website say Trump no do anything wrong, say na so 'real man' dey talk and that kain talk na normal thing.

But people for social media don put mouth for wetin Mayweather talk, and dem say dem no surprise say e fit talk dat kain thing because im himself get bad record of how im don beat women in di past.

Mayweather no dey hide say im be Trump supporter. Im even attend di swearing-in ceremony this January. Trump sef don say Mayweather na one of di best boxers wey him know.