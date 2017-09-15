We no get business with North Korea - Tanzania

Image copyright DANIEL HAYDUK Image example Na UN committee of eight people for say di contract na around $12.5m.

Tanzania say im shock as United Nations put im name among di country wey dey do business with North Korea.

For di meeting wey im do with tori people, Tanzania Foreign Minister, Dr. Augustine Mahiga, say na since 2014 im country don reduce business with North Korea.

Dr. Mahigi say "we been need one particular military equipment to defend our country. And na only North Korea been get am. But that contract finish for 2014. For sure we no wan get anything to do with dem."

Im say e don tey wey di two country dem do anything together and dat na before UN put embargo. Embargo na offical order say make nobody do any kind business with one particular country.

Na last week Some UN experts say dem dey check di information wey talk say Tanzania get some kind military business with one North Korea organisation.